Three Rivers grapplers dealt two league losses

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers wrestling team dropped a pair of home Wolverine Conference dual matches Wednesday with Dowagiac 60-22 and Edwardsburg 66-11.

Winning matches for Three Rivers against Dowagiac were Mason Troyer at 145 pounds, Charles Allen (152) and Brian York (160) by forfeit.

Mike Draper from Three River earned a major 13-2 decision over Dowagiac’s Mikey Schlup at 189.

Against Edwardsburg, Three Rivers’ Ashton Coon (103) won by forfeit.

Brandt Lafferty from Three Rivers won his match by pin at 119 over Earl Shaw in 1:11.

Chiefs earn two dual wins

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s wrestling team defeated Decatur 72-12 and Cassopolis 60-15.

Winning two matches each for the Chiefs`` were Yzack Hagen (103, 112), Preston Delarye(103, 112), Lincoln Strawser (125, 130), Carlos Castro (125, 130, one pin), Evan Atherton (135, one pin), Dakota Conley (140),

Austin Raymond (119), Kyle Black (145), Jack Davidson (152, two pins), Dominic Solis (215, one pin) and Kobie Debruine (285, one pin).

Austin Raymond (119) finished 1-1 with a pin for White Pigeon, along with Collin Mayville (160).