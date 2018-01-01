Three Rivers golfers looking to climb league ladder with work ethic

THREE RIVERS — With a few lucky breaks, the Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team could find their way into the think of the Wolverine Conference title chase.

First-year head coach Pat Kline takes over a Three Rivers program that finished seventh in the final league standings, seventh in the jamboree standings and sixth in the conference tournament.

Three Rivers must replace first-team All-Conference player Weston Geans who graduated.

Senior Calvin Trammell, an honorable mention all-conference selection, returns to lead Three Rivers in the No. 1 spot.

“Calvin is a very talented golfer that we expect to lead us. He is solid from the tee to the green. If he continues to work on his short game, I expect him to shoot some low scores for us and compete with the better players in the league,” Kline said.

During the preseason, Kline has been trying to get a feel for what the Wildcats have as a team.

“Based on the number of returning players and the scores they shot last year, I feel that if we can practice like we want to play in matches, we can shave some strokes off our scores and that should let us be competitive in the upper half of the conference,” Kline said.

“I think that there will be a solid eight or nine guys pushing each other and competing for the five varsity spots on a weekly basis.”



