Three Rivers girls track finishes 2-1, boys 1-2 at Otsego Meet

The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in a Wolverine Conference Quad at Otsego Tuesday.

In the boys’ meet, Three Rivers defeated South Haven 74-62 and lost meets against Otsego 106-32 and Sturgis 96-41.

Meanwhile, Three Rivers’ girls earned wins over Sturgis 89-48 and South Haven 100-36 with its lone loss coming to Otsego 92-45.

In the boys’ met Richard Scare finished third in the 200-meter dash (23.90) for the ‘Cats.

Dan Foura placed third in the 400 (53.94).

Jake Crocker, Chase Ludwig, Dillon Cowgill and Logan Bierlein combined to win the 400 relay (45.91) for Three Rivers.