Three Rivers girls tennis seventh in regional

Three Rivers saw its girls’ tennis season end Thursday with a seventh-place finish in the Division 3 regional tournament.

All singles first and second round matches were played at Three Rivers, while doubles matches were held in Vicksburg.

Rain, however, forced the tournament to be moved and completed indoors at West Hills Athletic Club in Kalamazoo.

Edwardsburg finished first in the tournament. Stevensville-Lakeshore and Jackson County Parma Western tied for second place. All three teams move on to the state tournament.