Three Rivers girls sweep league dual meets; boys drop pair

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers hosted a Wolverine Conference boys’ and girls’ track jamboree Tuesday with Sturgis, South Haven and Otsego all participating.

Three Rivers ran against Sturgis and South Haven.

In the girls’ meet, Three Rivers earned a pair of wins over Sturgis 104-33 and South Haven 99-37.

Three Rivers’ boys dropped a 95-42 decision to Sturgis but came back and earned a 79-58 decision over South Haven.

Three Rivers’ boys won the 1600-meter relay (3:44.25) with Dan Foura, Traven VanOss, Seite Kiser and Andrew Johnson.

In the 100, Three Rivers’ Tyson New took second (12.13) and Grant Cobb was third (12.40).

Kiser earned third in the 200 (24.51).

Foura finished third in the 400 (56.68).

Tirrell Hausmanis finished second for the ‘Cats in shot put (40-7 1/2).

Three Rivers teammates Tyler Chapman and Jarred Stokes tied for second in high jump (5-0).

Bryce Kennedy earned third for the ‘Cats in long jump (17-11).

“The boys ran outstanding as a group. Three of the top teams in the conference were on the track with Otsego, Sturgis and South Haven. It was a quality meet on a cold night. There were countless guys who were sore and hurting that stepped up and competed hard for us to be able to beat South Haven,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmditendorff.

Arionne Fowlkes earned victories for Three Rivers’ girls in the 100 (13.14) and 200 (28.02).

