Three Rivers girls runners training hard for success

THREE RIVERS — Josh Bell expects to see vast improvement out of his Three Rivers girls cross country team this season.

Bell’s enthusiasm stems from the fact that he returns his top seven runners from last season, along with addition of some promising newcomers.

Three Rivers finished 2-7 in the Wolverine Conference last season for ninth place.

The Lady Cats did lose a pair of four-year runners and captains in Gracie Bowers and Lauren Berneking.

Junior Natalie Kelley returns to serve as a team captain. Kelley earned all-conference two years ago as a freshman. “Natalie has run excellent in our first two races. It’s good to see that so early,” Bell said.

Sophomore Emma Stasiuk just missed qualifying for state last year as a freshman.

“Emma has goals to improve and has a great talent for running,” Bell said.

Also back is junior captain Karlie Burks.

Karlie is very talented and has a strong work ethic,” Bell said.

Also back is senior letterwinner Jaquelin Castro who also serve as a team captain.

“Jaquelin is someone who practices at one-hundred percent effort,” Bell said.

Three Rivers’ head coach expects sophomore Lauren Wills to make a big leap forward.

“This summer, Lauren ran the most out of any runner on the team. She is ready for the demands of racing and training that we are beginning,” Bell said.

Also contending for a varsity position is Cheyenne Bixler.