Three Rivers girls dominate field events in U.A.W. All-Star track meet

CENTREVILLE — Not even a little rain and lightening could chase away the best high school track and field athletes from St. Joseph County Tuesday.

The annual meet, which is sponsored by the Local 2093 U.A.W. in Three Rivers, brings together the best eight boy and girl athletes in each event.

The event was delayed by weather for a half hour midway through the field events.

There were no interruptions, however, after everyone returned to complete the meet held at Centreville and now in its 34th year.

Three Rivers’ girls continued to show their dominance by winning four of the five field events.

Junior Shelby Krawczak added another title to her resume by winning a county title for the Wildcats in the long jump (16-4 3/4).

Krawczak also won long jump titles at the Wolverine Conference and Division 2 regional meets this season.

Senior Izzy Taylor, a three-time state qualifier county dominance in the throws by collecting titles in the discus (108-1) and shot put (38-1 3/4).

Hadley Miller of Three Rivers won the girls high jump (5-2).

Constantine’s Leah Dumm captured a county title in the girls’ pole vault (8-6).

Tirrell Hausmanis from Three Rivers captured individual honors in boys’ shot put (44-6).

Sturgis’ Jose Manuel Munoz won discus (141-8).

Colon senior Clayton Wolf won the boys’ high jump (5-9).

Constantine sophomore Wyatt Alwine won pole vault (11-6).

Constantine’s boys swiped first in the 3200-meter relay (8:57.24) with Dawson Kiess, Quinten Prieur, Guy Topolski and Hunter Bacheller.

Three Rivers won the girls’ 3200 relay (10:44.98) with Stephanie McLochlin, Kaitlin Ritchie, Miller, and Carissa Kelley.

In the sprints, Mendon’s Sam Cleveland earned titles in the 100 (11.36), 200 (23.39) and long jump (20-0 3/4).

Centreville’s Kalee Schrock took first in the 100 (13.74).

Mendon’s Arjun Vorster earned first in the boys’ 110 high hurdles (17.63).

Constantine’s Cassie McNamara swept the girls’ hurdle events, winning the 100 hurdles (16.83) and 300 low hurdles (51.88).

Sturgis; boys won the 800 relay (1:36.39) with Logan Cleveland, Nick Stanke, Christian Rooyakkers and Trae Fuller.

Constantine’s Lexi Dull, Mackenzi Dobosiewicz, Hannah Outlaw and McNamara were first in the 800 relay (1:52.01).

Centreville’s Justus Chupp was first across the finish line in the 1600 run (4:46.51).

Three Rivers’ Carissa Kelley earned first in the girls’ 1600 run (5:38.83).

Sturgis won the boys’ 400 relay (45.66) with Fuller, Rooyakkers, Logan Cleveland and Keegan Smith.

Brittany Morris, Schrock, Carly Todd and Kayla Jepsen from Centreville were first in the girls’ 400 relay (53.09).

Ross Hunter from Centreville grabbed first in the boys’ 400 dash (53.24).

White Pigeon sophomore Claycee West was victorious in the girls’ 400 dash (1:01.51) and 200 (27.60).

Mendon’s Connor Henckel won the boys’ 300-intermediate hurdles (42.31).

Constantine’s sophomore Hunter Bacheller was first across the finish line in the boys’ 800 run (2:08.20). Sturgis’ Neah Yunker, a freshman, won the girls’ 800 (2:33.33).

Prieur was first in the boys’ 3200 run (10:45.16) and Kelley took first-place honors (12:49.50) for Three Rivers in the girls’ race.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

