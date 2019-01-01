Three Rivers girls captures county cross country championship

MENDON — Winning the St. Joseph County Meet was on Three Rivers’ list of goals for this cross country season.

Mission accomplished.

Josh Bell’s Lady Wildcats captured first in Tuesday’s county meet hosted by Mendon at Rawson’s King Mill Park.

Three Rivers finished first with 37 points. Sturgis (46) claimed second followed by Centreville (67), Constantine (101) and White Pigeon (121).

It’s the first time Three Rivers has won the county meet title since 2014.

“It was a good day for us. We’ve had some girls coming back from injuries. This has been a team goal for us, especially after having a disappointing regional on Saturday. To have six girls in the Top 20 was an incredible day for us,” Bell said.

The Top 20 runners in both the boys and girls races earned All-County honors as well as medals.

Autumn Major, a freshman, led Three Rivers with a third-place time of 20:36.28.

Natalie Kelley (6th, 21:11.08), Emma Stasiuk (8th, 21:37. 54), Lauren Wills (9th, 21:50.46), Jacquelin Castro (12th, 22:10.28) and Karlie Burks (13th, 22:12.48) also earned spots on the All-County team for Three Rivers.

Centreville was led by the Schlabach twins Gabriella, this year’s county champion, with a time of 20:12.64 followed by Abigail Schlabach (2nd, 20:16.14).

Sturgis placed eight runners on the elite team. They included Kiley PeDue (4th, 20:42.70), Korin Whitcomb (5th, 21:04.58), Maya Perez Correa (11th, 22:09.30), Gracey Smith (14th, 22:16.29), Mackenzie Pieronski (16th, 22:19.59), Lexani Alejo (17th, 22:28.65), Brenda Aquino (18th, 22:40.97) and Tess Scheske (19th, 22:42.15).

Constantine had one runner on the team in sophomore Cami McMillin (7th, 21:36.67).

Mendon’s Amber Hostetler (10th, 21:56.80) also made the squad.

Colon rounded out the team with Jenna Breneman (15th, 22:17.52) and Acealila Lafler (20th, 22:42.15).