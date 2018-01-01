Three Rivers girls’ track team expects to be in league title chase

THREE RIVERS — James Phillips expects the Three Rivers girls’ track and field team to be challenging for a Wolverine Conference championship again this spring.

There will be some obstacles for the Lady Wildcats to overcome first before they are able to do that.

“This season I expect our pole vault, throws, and relays to be our strong points. Our group of newcomers will fill in nicely and help secure some points in the areas that we struggled to secure points in last year,” said fourth-year Three Rivers coach James Phillips.

“We have already had some significant injuries that will limit a lot of our scoring, however, I feel we have the girls that can get us those points back.”

Senior Arionne Fowlkes, who finished seventh at state and was conference champion in the 100-meter dash, won’t compete this season due to a knee injury suffered during the basketball season.

Fowlkes, who received Division 2 Academic All-State honors last season, has, however, signed a track and field scholarship with Wayne State University.

Phillips is counting on some of his younger talent to pick up the slack in Fowlkes’ absence.

“With finishes within the top three teams in the Wolverine Conference standings in each of the past four years, we will be working towards scoring points in all events of the track meet,” Phillips said.

“Last season we had some holes in our lineup where other teams were able to score a lot of points against us. We want to set ourselves up this year to be able to secure the league championship.”

Three Rivers finished 7-2 in league dual meets last season and were third in the final standings, and finished runners-up at the regional meet just seven points out of first place.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.