Three Rivers gains split at Allegan

Three Rivers split a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at Allegan Thursday.

Nick Hartman’s Wildcats dropped the opener 8-5 but came back to post a 7-4 victory in the nightcap.

Parker Ellifritz was tagged with the loss in game one for Three Rivers. Ellifritz gave up five hits, five walks and had eight strikeouts. Richard Scare tossed one frame allowing one walk with two strikeouts.

Ellifritz cranked out a single and double for the Wildcats, while Jalen Heivilin belted three hits and Bryce Morlan and Connor Quake had one hit apiece.

In game two, Gavin Charvat belted triple for Three Rivers. Heivilin and Morlan both collected doubles.

Morlan, Charvat and Quake collected a total of two hits in the game, while Ellifritz and Gavin Beuter added base hits.

Beuter was credited with the win on the mound yielding just three hits, five walks with seven strikeouts.