Three Rivers freshmen-sophomore boys win Centreville CC Invitational

CENTREVILLE — Centreville hosted a field of 43 schools for its annual cross country invitational on Saturday.

Three Rivers won the boys’ freshmen and sophomore Class A/B Meet with 19 points.

Brody Fletcher finished third in a time of 18:23.43 to lead Three Rivers.

Jaciel Castro was next for the ‘Cats in a time of 18:50.92 for eighth followed by Seth Luegge (10th, 18:58.22) and Javier Kelley-Martinez (11th, 18:59.52) to conclude the scoring.

Also finishing for the Wildcats were Zac Gowan (16th, 19:28.74), Alexander Benthin (17th, 19:31.44), Kaid Haase (19th, 19:36.31) and Jonathan Pant (25th , 20:13.93).

The top 20 runners medaled.

Tyler Norton medaled for Three Rivers in the boys’ junior-senior race in Class A/B.

Norton finished with a time of 18:55.11 for 11th place.

“The team gave an outstanding effort today. Guys went in with the right mindset to place well and compete to win. They executed well throughout the race and moved up throughout the second mile. Everyone finished strong and picked up addition spots coming into the line. This is how we need to race to have success in the conference and regional,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

Three Rivers’ freshmen-sophomore girls finished fourth with 54 points.

Top runner on the day for the Lady Cats was Autumn Major with her fourth-place time of 22:26.53.