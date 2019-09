STURGIS — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball results against Sturgis were not available at press time Thursday.

Results will appear in Saturday’s Commercial-News.

Three Rivers won the junior varsity match25-23, 25-17.

Three Rivers won the freshman match 25-20, 25-21.

Addison Walker had three aces for the Lady Cats. Abigail Lemacks and Madison Lockwood each had four kills.

Lemacks also added two blocks.