Three Rivers freshman volleyball team wins Coldwater Invitational

COLDWATER — The Three Rivers freshman girls volleyball team won Saturday’s Coldwater Invitational.

Three Rivers finished pool play with a 4-2 record defeating Kalamazoo Central and Battle Creek Pennfield, but losing a close set 23-25 to Marshall.

Three Rivers entered Gold Bracket play seeded second and went on to defeat Sturgis 27-26, 25-20 in the semifinals and Schoolcraft in the championship 22-25, 25-17, 16-14.

“I am so proud of the resilience these girls had. We were down 10-8 in the final set and pushed through and finished an exciting match 16-14. I can say how much I am proud of the determination the girls displayed,” said Three Rivers freshman girls’ coach Don Zabonick.

On the day Kierseten Veenstra served up 13 aces, while Payge Ellifritz and Madison Lockwood both added 10 more each. Morgan Noel contributed eight aces while Reagan Minger had three and Abigail Lemacks five.

Leading the team in attacking with 21 kills was Abigail Lemacks, Ellifritz added 13, Kylin Griffin seven, Madison Lockwood nine and Reagan Minger, Morgan Noel, and Alyx Wheat added one kill apiece.

Griffin also had six blocks and Abigail Lemax added two more.

Three Rivers also defeated Otsego in a Wolverine Conference dual match on Thursday 25-18, 25-11.