Three Rivers freshman spikers win Portage Northern Tournament

PORTAGE — The Three Rivers freshman volleyball team won Monday’s Portage Northern Invitational.

Three Rivers defeated Kalamazoo Central 25-16, 25-9, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25-9, 25-13 and Vicksburg 25-11, 25-22.

“Everyone on the team contributed and competed at a high level,” said Three Rivers freshman coach Don Zabonick.

Payge Ellifritz served up a team-high eight aces. Morgan Noel added five, Abby Lemacks four, while Madi Lockwood, Reagan Minger, and Kiersten Vienstra all added three aces each. Michelle Presock added two more aces and Kyleigh Stamper and Addison Walker both added an ace.

On the attack Lemacks added 13 kills, Ellifritz and Lockwood added added eight kills each. Minger had six kills, Emily Workman two had kills and Morgan Noel added one kill.

Workman also had three blocks on the night.

“I’m so proud of the girls and the level of competition they bring to Three Rivers volleyball,” Zabonick said.