Three Rivers fights off Allegan

ALLEGAN — After going winless this season at home, the seniors on Three Rivers’ football team had something to prove at Allegan in Friday’s Wolverine Conference matchup between two schools with identical 2-6 records.

It was Three Rivers handing Allegan’s seniors a 42-38 loss in the Tigers final game on their home turf when the game clock struck all zeroes.

Three Rivers ends the season 3-6. Allegan finishes 2-7.

The season-ending win was a hard-earned one for Three Rivers with a wild fourth quarter.

Three River found itself barely hanging on against a pesky Allegan ballclub with just over eight minutes left in the contest. The Wildcats had to overcome a three-point deficit before cementing the win with a late score.

Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner was pleased to get the win despite having to overcome a few mistakes and penalties before getting the job accomplished.

“We got the last touchdown and the final stop. There wasn’t a lot of defense played out there tonight. We knew our teams were similar and Allegan just happened to make the last turnover and fortunately we were able to capitalize on it,” Wagner said.

“We told our seniors at halftime that we had 24 minutes left and to keeping plugging away and find a way to win this game. Your senior year is special but you have to look at the progression this group make over the last four years. They’ve created some stories to tell years from now. Parker got us going early and Devon led us late to a score. We’re going to miss those two guys, but we have some good young guys returning. The future looks bright.”

Allegan outgained Three Rivers in total yardage 374-366, including a 205-119 advantage on the ground.

Senior quarterback Devon Gidley completed 12-of-19 passes for 195 yards and three TD for Three Rivers.

“This game was a hard one to go through. But we finished it up and stuck with it. Parker and I made some good plays, but the other guys were the ones who helped make that happen. We wanted go finish our last game. Coach Wagner always says to look forward and that applies to everything in life,” Gidley said.

Senior wide receiver Scott Schrader hauled in nine passes for 176 yards and was one the receiving end of all three of Gidley’s scoring tosses.

Senior tailback Parker Ellifritz rushed for 71 of Three Rivers’ 119 yards on real estate and scored one TD. Gidley added 42 yards rushing on 10 attempts with one TD.

Ellifritz also complete 2-of-3 passes for 52 yards with one interception for Three Rivers.

Schrader had a big night on the defensive side of the football registering 11.5 tackles for the ‘Cats. Dylan Kennedy added five stops and Bayne Wilson had three tackles.

Allegan quarterback Jayden Smith completed 10-of-21 passes for 134 yards and one TD for Allegan.