Three Rivers faces competitive Vicksburg ballclub in season opener

VICKSBURG — Brian Burg and his Three Rivers boys’ basketball team are enthusiastic about Friday’s season and Wolverine Conference opener at Vicksburg.

The game will be a tripleheader with the freshman game tipping off at 4:15 p.m. That game will be followed by the junior varsity contest at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity tilt getting underway at 7:15 p.m.

Vicksburg dropped a 54-43 decision against Comstock in a non-conference game on Tuesday. “The nice thing this week is we don’t play until Friday and some teams play Thursday so we got to go watch Vicksburg’s game,” said Burg, whose Wildcats finished 8-13 overall, 5-8 in the league which included a 2-6 finish for fourth in the South Division.

“It’s a divisional conference game right out of the shoot, but that’s ok. Every game is an important one for us,” Burg said.

