THREE RIVERS — With three of its five starters returning, Three Rivers begins the 2018-19 boys’ basketball season tonight at home against Niles.

The non-league game can be heard live on WRCI-FM Radio (97.1) in Three Rivers with airtime scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mark Taylor and Scott Karle will provide the broadcast.

Three Rivers fought back from a 15-point deficit in the second half to win last year’s matchup 74-72 at Niles.

“I enjoy having this opener. Niles is a team that is very comparable with us. They graduated some seniors last year and are rebuilding a little this season. We lost some key players but we also have some good people returning,” said Three Rivers’ fourth-year head coach Brian Burg.

“The best thing about being at home for the season opener is that it’s in your own gymnasium. It’s going to be exciting to see all the fans. We’re going to be a bit different from last year.”



