Three Rivers earns DH split with Schoolcraft in baseball

THREE RIVERS — Although he was hoping for a sweep, Three Rivers’ first-year varsity baseball coach Nick Hartman was pleased with what he saw out of his team in a doubleheader split at home Tuesday with Schoolcraft.

Three Rivers earned a 5-1 victory over Schoolcraft, a final four team last season in Division 3, before dropping a 4-2 decision in the nightcap.

“We got real good pitching in the first game from Zach Ludwick, Ty Hackenburg, and Mitchell Coney and got enough done with the sticks,” Hartman said.

Three Rivers is now 2-2 overall.

In the first game, Zach Ludwick started on the mound for Three Rivers and earned the win. Ludwick pitched four innings allowed five hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. He was relieved by Coney who tossed the next two frames, allowing two walks. Hackenburg threw the last inning allowing two walks and one run with one strikeout.

Austin Schrader, Jalen Heivilin, Gavin Charvat, Richard Scare and Ludwick all had one hit apiece for Three Rivers.

Scoring one run apiece for the Wildcats were Hackenburg, Schrader, Ludwick and Parker Ellifritz. Charvat scored twice and also walked once and had two stolen bases.

Schoolcraft tallied its lone run in the seventh inning.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.