Three Rivers crushes Vicksburg to regain possession of Swine Bone

THREE RIVERS — With big plays from a swarming defense and its passing game clicking on all cylinders, Three Rivers crushed Wolverine Conference backyard rival Vicksburg 37-7 Friday.

The win allows Three Rivers to finish the regular season with a 8-1 record and regain possession of the Swine Bone. Vicksburg finishes 3-6.

Three Rivers also enhances its chances to host a first-round playoff game with the victory, the ‘Cats 14th consecutive win at Armstrong Field.

“It was raining and we figured Vicksburg would run the ball with the success they had last week. I thought we contained that for the most part. The few runs they broke with Welch were tough to stop. He is a big strong kid and a tough runner. He’s the real deal,” said Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner.

Three Rivers rolled 364 yards of total offense in 56 plays, including a 213-140 edge on the ground.

Senior quarterback Jalen Heivilin completed 9-of-16 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.