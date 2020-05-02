Three Rivers competitive cheer squad sixth in Wolverine Conference finals

Published on Feb. 5, 2020

PLAINWELL — The Three Rivers varsity competitive cheer team earned a sixth-place finish in Wednesday’s Wolverine Conference finals at Plainwell High School.Three Rivers tallied a score of 193.2 points during round one. The Lady Wildcats totaled 159 points in the second round and totaled 251.7 points in round three.

Three Rivers finished the competiton with a final point total of 603.9.

“Our first two rounds weren't as strong as we would have liked, but we pulled together for round three and scored one of the highest round three scores of the season,” said Three Rivers head coach Cassidee Sinkler.

Three Rivers finishes the conference season in seventh place overall.