THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ competitive cheerleading team placed eighth in Wednesday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by the Wildcats.

“We looked strong in both rounds one and two. We had a few mistakes in the third round, but came back and finished out strong,” said Three Rivers varsity competitive cheerleading coach Cassidee Sinkler.

“We will learn from those mistakes and work on critiquing our round three for the next competition. Overall I am very proud of my girls and the way they presented themselves and how they performed.”

Three Rivers earned scores of 195.6 in round one, 168.94 for the second round and 219 in the third round for a grand point total of 575.54.

Paw Paw was meet champion with a score of 741.82.

Plainwell took second with 731.86 followed by Sturgis (689.14), Otsego (680.15), Allegan (648.91), Edwardsburg (633.96), Vicksburg (600.82), Three Rivers (575.54), Dowagiac (572) and South Haven (520.36).

Three Rivers has competed in five competitions this season so far. The Wildcats have placed eighth in every league jamboree this season. At the Blue Devil Invitational at Gull Lake, Three Rivers finished third out of seven teams.

“Earning third at Gull Lake was a big accomplishment for us,” Sinkler said.

“Our team strengths this season are definitely how well the girls work together and how they give everything they have 100 percent of the time.

“I’m very impressed with this team. They are such a great group of girls and I couldn’t ask for a better first season as head coach.”

At each competition, the cheer team performs three different rounds. Round one consists of motions, jumps and ripples. Round two is comprised of skills such as tumbling, flexibility and jumps. Round three is made up of stunts and tumbling.

“Each team has different routines and the judges score the girls on the performance of their skills, voices and tightness of motion,” Sinkler said.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.