Three Rivers clinches playoff berth
Wildcats claw Rams, 55-7 for sixth victory
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
SOUTH HAVEN — Not even a rain-slickened Ratcliffe Field in South Haven could slow down the Three Rivers Wildcats Friday.
J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats overcame the elements and punched its ticket into the state playoffs with a decisive 55-7 win over the Rams on Homecoming Night.
Three Rivers improves to 6-0 in the Wolverine. The ‘Cats face unbeaten Edwardsburg (6-0) on the Eddies’ field next Friday in a game that will decide the league championship.
