Three Rivers Champion Force Cheerleading brings home titles

GRAND RAPIDS — The Three Rivers Champion Force Athletics Cheerleading group participated in the state championships Jan. 21-22 at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids.

The group brought home multiple state championship titles.

Three Rivers Champion Force Cheerleading had six different levels compete with four teams earning first-place state championship medals, one second place and one fourth-place finish.

“This is not the first time our teams have placed in the top ranking at state. The coaching staff and team participants work very hard and are very dedicated. All Elite teams earned enough points to go to nationals in Las Vegas in July,” said Champion Force coach Caroline Goodall.

“Our teams are part of Champion Force Athletics, which is an organization that teaches cheerleading, karate and other sports to children.

Goodall has been coaching the cheer program for eight years.

“Our cheer group is made up of five different age levels. The first level is for kids in the age range of 4-6 years-old; the second group is age 7-9; the third group is ages 10-12; the fourth group is 13-years-old and older and the fifth, sixth and seventh group are part of an Elite program, which anyone 7-years-old and older can try out for.”