Three Rivers captures regional titles in boys, girls powerlifting

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers High School was again the cream of the crop in powerlifting in Saturday’s regional meet held at Edwardsburg.

The Wildcats, who are coached by Brock Yost, captured titles in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity divisions.

Three Rivers totaled 117 points to win the boys’ varsity division, while the girls were first with 97.

In addition, Three Rivers earned first place in the junior varsity boys’ meet and took second place in the JV girls’ competition.

Three Rivers will now compete in the MHSPLA state meet March 9-10 at Lake Orion High School.

A more detailed story with individual results will appear in Tuesday’s Commercial-News.

