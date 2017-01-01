Three Rivers cagers looking forward to road matchup in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — In his six seasons as Three Rivers’ head varsity boys basketball coach, Brian Burg is fully aware of the importance of every Wolverine Conference game, especially those that are played on the road.

That’s why, following Tuesday’s heartbreaking 58-57 non-divisional crossover loss at home to South Haven, Burg has had his Wildcat players focusing on tonight’s South Divisional opener at Edwardsburg.

Three Rivers is 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the league. Both of the Wildcats’ league games so far were non-divisional matchups against North Division foes South Haven and Plainwell.

Edwardsburg defeated Paw Paw 67-63 in overtime for its first win on Tuesday. The Eddies are 1-0 in the South Division and 2-1 overall.

“Edwardsburg is a very patient team. On offense. They look for the back-door layup or the open three-point shot. They will play man-to-man on us as well as run some zone press,” Burg said.

“The keys for us are to finish around the rim, execute our offensive sets and limit them extra chances on offense.”

Edwardsburg is led by returners Colby Sidenbender, Mac Gaideski and Anthony Castelucci.

“Sidenbender is an outstanding shooter. Gaideski is a very physical player and Castelucci is a great defender,” Burg added.

Three Rivers is led in scoring after three games by senior point guard Parker Ellifrirz at 19.3 points, 2.3 steals and three rebounds per game.

One of the most impressive performances so far for Three Rivers has been 5-foot-11 freshman wing Andrew Brown.

Brown is second on the team in scoring average at 13.7 points, nine rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He had a season-high double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in last week’s 63-60 win at Plainwell.

Senior post player Oakley Withers (6-6) is next with a nine-point scoring average, along with 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Junior forward Isaiah Moore is averaging nine points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal per game.

Junior post player Aidan Judsen has been Three Rivers most consistent performer off the bench. The 6-4 Judsen is averaging seven points and 3.7 rebounds.

Senior guard Carter Minger is averaging five points and 4.3 rebounds.

Girls’ Game

Three Rivers is looking for its first win over Edwardsburg since upsetting the Lady Eddies on its home court to win the 2017 Class B district championship.

The Eddies graduated leading scorer Kaitlyn Zarycki to graduation, along with few other standouts.

But Edwardsburg returns enough talent to be regarded as the team to beat again in the South Division.

The Lady Eddies are led by seniors Claire Bartz and Abby Krugh.

Three Rivers enters tonight’s contest 1-0 in the South Division and 3-0 overall.

The Lady Cats are coming off a dominant 47-20 non-divisional league crossover win at South Haven on Tuesday.

Three Rivers is led by senior point guard Hadley Miller, a four-year starter, who had a season-best 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and 10 steals.

Junior Kali Heivilin, who scored a season-high 26 points in a 60-19 win over Vicksburg two weeks ago, added nine points and five boards against South Haven. Alivia Knapp, a three-year varsity player, added nine points and senior Illy Taylor had five rebounds for the Lady Cats.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.