Three Rivers brushes off Niles with big second half

DOWAGIAC — No game is a sure thing in postseason tournament basketball.

Three Rivers learned that lesson as a pesky Niles Vikings squad gave Brian Burg’s Wildcats all it could handle in the first half before falling to the Wildcats 84-64 in Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinals played at Dowagiac Union High School.

Three Rivers, now 10-11, will face Paw Paw (10-12) in Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

It will be Three Rivers’ third appearance in the district finals during the last four years. Incidentally, the previous two meeting were also against Paw Paw.

Paw Paw defeated Edwardsburg 57-48 in the first game Wednesday.

Niles, a team that finished the regular season just 2-18, fell behind by a 14-2 margin to Three Rivers early in the first quarter.