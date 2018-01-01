Three Rivers brings winning attitude to soccer field

THREE RIVERS — Travis Shubnell, Three Rivers’ second-year girls’ soccer coach, is pleased with the winning attitude his ballclub brings with them to the field so far this spring.

“Our strength is how well we work as a team. This team wants to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen,” said Shubnell, whose Lady Cats finished last season 7-10-2 overall, including a seventh-place finish in the Wolverine Conference standings in 2018.

Three Rivers graduated three key standouts off last year’s squad in Kaitlin Ritchie, Izzy Taylor and Hannah Shane.

But the Lady Cats return two All-Conference performers in sophomore Torri Towles and senior Kelsey Barrett.

Senior Jenna Schaaf and Towles both received All-District honors as well for the Lady Cats.

Junior midfielder Olivia Carlisi returns for her third season on Three Rivers’ varsity.

“Olivia is a very smart player with good footwork. We believe this season will be her best yet,” Shubnell said.

Senior Lauryn Carlisi, Olivia’s older sister, returns as one of Three Rivers’ top defensemen.

“This year we will be relying on Lauryn for her experience in the back,” Shubnell said.