Three Rivers breezes past Paw Paw

As everyone expected, Wolverine Conference South Division girls basketball rivals Three Rivers and Edwardsburg will meet again Friday with a Division 2 district title hanging in the balance.

Both schools passed their semifinals games with flying colors, including Three Rivers, which earned an easy 61-38 win on its homecourt over Paw Paw Wednesday.

Three Rivers (16-5) will face No. 3-ranked and undefeated Edwardsburg (22-0) in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game.

Edwardsburg defeated Vicksburg 61-28 in Wednesday’s first game.

Three Rivers built a 20-10 advantage after the opening quarter. Sophomore forward Kali Heivilin led the Lady Cats early charge with 10 of her 17 points in the stanza.