Three Rivers boys finish third, girls 13th at state powerlifting meet

CROSWELL — The Three Rivers High School Powerlifting team ended a successful season with a third-place finish in last Saturday’s state meet held at Croswell-Lexington High School.

Three Rivers scored 40 points in the boys’ varsity meet. Lawton was state champion with 48 points and Croswell-Lexington finished second with 43.

In the girls’ varsity meet, Croswell-Lexington won the title with 85 points. Three Rivers scored 12 points for 13th place.

“We have been riding on this mantra, Leave No Doubt, all year,” said Three Rivers coach Brock Yost.

Three Rivers earned six medals in the boys’ varsity meet, four in the varsity girls’ meet and one girls’ jayvee medal in the competition.

“I would say the team really lived up to that mantra. We had a goal of winning regionals this year with no thought of the chance to place at the state level,” Yost said.

Three Rivers finished first in the boys’ competition at the Edwardsburg Regional on Saturday, Feb. 18 while the girls’ varsity team took second place.

“After the regional meet the motivation to place as a team at state was taken to the next level. I am proud of all of our kids, but especially our seniors that helped start this program,” Yost said.

Seniors Charles Ross, Tyson New and Deion Deans were instrumental getting things going as a school sport.

“Those guys showed leadership and class the whole season, especially at the state meet,” Yost said.

The Michigan High School Powerlifting Association does not go by school enrollment classifications in its regional and state meet competitions. Every school, regardless of size, competes in the same division.

There were 62 teams that participated at the state meet.

“There are 1,575 high schools in Michigan. Three Rivers’ boys team is the third strongest in Michigan period. Our girls team is the 13th strongest,” Yost said.

In the 132-pound weight class, Evan Griffioen of Three Rivers earned fifth with a combined total of 795 pounds for the squat, deadlift and bench press.

In the 145 class, Deans took second with a total of 1,095.

At 155, Ashley Manansala finished seventh with 1,010.

At 165, Tyson New from Three Rivers placed second with 1,225.

At 181, Traven Van Oss finished sixth with 1,145.

At 194, Ryan Jackson of Three Rivers finished fourth with 1,245.

In the girls’ meet, Alexandria Deel of Three Rivers finished fourth with a total of 410.

At 105, Courteney Munn finished seventh with 430.

At 132, Chloe Arnold of Three Rivers earned sixth with 490.

At 165, Maddie Pobanz of Three Rivers earned eighth with 520.

Tana Burks-Rich finished 10th in the same weight class with 570.

