Three Rivers boys drop pair, girls split Wolverine dual meets

PAW PAW – It was a difficult night for the Three Rivers boys and girls track and field teams in Tuesday’s Wolverine Conference Quad Meet at Paw Paw.

Three Rivers lost both of its boys’ dual meets, while the Lady Wildcats finished the evening 1-1.

In the boys’ meets, Three Rivers fell to Otsego 110-27 and Paw Paw 73-62.

In the girls’ competition, Three Rivers dropped a 96-41 decision to Otsego before beating Paw Paw 80-56.

Dillon Cowgill of Three Rivers finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.95).

Logan Bierlein earned fourth in the 200 (24.77) for Three Rivers.

Dan Foura took fourth for the ‘Cats in the 400 (56.53).

Jaciel Castro from Three Rivers grabbed fourth in the 3200 run (11:40.19).

Gabriel Humbert from Three Rivers placed second in the 110 high hurdles (16.84) and fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.32).