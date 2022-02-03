Three Rivers boys' bowling team qualifies for D2 state finals

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ bowling team will be competing in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Bowling Finals this weekend at the Super Bowl in Canton.

Jim Tolfree’s Wildcats finished in a tie with fellow Wolverine Conference foe Sturgis for third in Friday’s team regional at Continental Lanes in Kalamazoo.

Three Rivers, however, won in a roll off with the Trojans to claim the third and final spot to move onto state competition with a score of 3708 for total pins.

In the tiebreaker game with Sturgis, Three Rivers posted a score of 383 to Sturgis’ 359.

Sturgis totaled 3708 total pins on the day as well.

Jackson Northwest (3893) was regional champion followed by runners-up Mason (3727).

The Three Rivers girls’ team just missed qualifying for state after finishing in fourth place with 3244 total pins.

The top three state-qualifying girls’ teams were regional champion Charlotte (3606), runners-up Coldwater (34.07) and third-place finisher Mason (3302).

In Saturday’s individual singles event back at Continental Lanes, Three Rivers had two individuals qualify for state with their score in the singles-event.

Devin Svoboda qualified with his ninth-place score of 1151, while freshman Tayler Mohney qualified in the girls’ singles event with her eigth-place score of 1036.

Division 4 (at Joey Armadillos in Niles)

NILES — Constantine’s boys squad competed in Friday’s team regional at Joey Armadillo’s in Niles.

The Falcons finished in 14th place with a team total pin score of 2722.