Three Rivers boys’ track sees strong performances in GVSU Laker Classic

ALLENDALE — The Three Rivers boys’ track and field team competed in the Grand Valley State University Laker Classic Wednesday.

Three Rivers competed against 33 other Division 1 and Division 2 teams from around the state.

“It was a unique experience for team at a college facility. As a team we had 32 athletes compete,” said Three Rivers head coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“For many it was either their first track meet or first high school track meet. It was our goal as a coaching staff to take as many members of our team to the meet as possible. While we didn't medal any athletes, we did have many exceptional performances throughout the night.”