Three Rivers bowling teams knock over Kalamazoo Central

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers varsity boys and girls bowling teams were both victorious over Kalamazoo Central Saturday in Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference action.

Three Rivers won the girls’ match 28-2 and the Wildcat boys were victorious 26-4.

Tyler Mohney led the Three Rivers boys with a score of 237. Mitchell Leveck was next with a 230 and Bryce Kennedy posted a 188.

Leading the Three Rivers girls team was Shelbe Bruystens with a 216. Madison Smith was next for the Lady Cats with a 210 score and Brenna Roberts finished with a 204.

Three Rivers visits South Haven today at 4:30 p.m. at Lakeside Lanes in South Haven.