Three Rivers bowling teams handed losses in SMHSBC action

PORTAGE — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams participated in the position round of the Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference Saturday at Continental Lanes.

The Three Rivers boys’ team suffered its first conference loss of the season to Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 19-11.

Despite the loss, Three Rivers still finished as conference champs in the White Division.

In the girls’ event, Three Rivers lost to Schoolcraft 26-4.

The Three Rivers boys were led by Wyatt Mains with a 208. Bryce Kennedy finished with 200 and Jordan Perkins added a 186.

