Three Rivers bowling teams off to fabulous start

THREE RIVERS — After a long break for the holidays, the Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams are ready to resume their seasons next week.

Both Wildcat teams are off to a great start as they prepare for Saturday’s Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference match at noon against Kalamazoo Central at Bowlero Lanes.

The Three Rivers boys’ squad is currently 3-0 in the SMHSBC, while the girls sport a 2-1 mark.

Both Wildcat teams resume the Wolverine Conference portion of their season on Monday against South Haven at Lakeside Lanes at 4:30 p.m. The Wildcat girls are unbeaten and tied for Sturgis at 3-0 in the Wolverine Conference while the boys are 2-1.

“It has been a better than expected season so far for us,” said Three Rivers head boys’ and girls’ coach Jim Tolfree.

“Our team goals are to be the best that we can be and do the best we can do. Both teams work together as a group. If one person is down another person is right there to pick up their game and do what it takes to be at their best.”