Three Rivers bowlers split with Vicksburg

PORTAGE — The Three Rivers varsity boys and girls bowling teams split a pair of Southwest Michigan Bowling Conference matches Saturday against Vicksburg at Airway Lanes.

Three Rivers defeated Vicksburg 16-14 in the boys’ competition. Meanwhile the Lady Cats dropped a 17-13 decision to the Bulldogs.

Tomas Cunningham led the Three Rivers boys with a score of 217. Bennett Leveck added a 207 and Jordan Perkins rolled a 186.

Shelby Pollard paced the Three Rivers girls with a score of 155. Brooklyn Page added a 128 and Paxtyn Gerkin finished with a 117.

Three Rivers will be back in action again on Tuesday against Vicksburg in a Wolverine Conference match back at Airway Lanes at 3:30 p.m.