Three Rivers bowlers split with Schoolcraft in SWMBC Meet

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams hosted Saturday’s Southwest Michigan Bowling Conference Meet at South Lanes.

Three Rivers competed against Schoolcraft winning the boys’ event by a score of 28-2 and losing the girls’ competition 24-6.

Finishing with the high score for Three Rivers in the boys’ match was Wyatt Mains with a score of 236. Bryce Kennedy was next for the Cats with a 208. McClain Hamilton rolled a 179 for Three Rivers.

Breanna Roberts posted the top score for Three Rivers’ girls with a 162. Madison Smith added a 159 and Faith Webb posted a 135.

Three Rivers visits Sturgis on Friday at 5 p.m.

