Three Rivers bowlers split with Paw Paw

PAW PAW — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams split Wolverine Conference matches at Paw Paw Thursday at Rainbow Lanes.

Three Rivers defeated Paw Paw 23 1/2-6 1/2 in the boys’ competition, while the Lady Wildcats lost to the Redskins 17-13.

Wyatt Mains led the Three Rivers boys with a 227. Stephen Tolfree added a 192 and Mitchell LeVeck had 177.

Faith Webb rolled a 197 for Three Rivers in the girls’ event. Breanna Roberts added a 187 and Madison Smith had 113.

Three Rivers faces Battle Creek Lakeview at noon Saturday in Eastland Lanes in Kalamazoo.

