Three Rivers bowlers split matches with Otsego

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams split their Wolverine Conference matches against Otsego Tuesday at Eastland Bowl.

Three Rivers won the boys’ event 27-3. Otsego defeated the Three Rivers girls squad 27-3.

Ryan Nowicki scored 227 to lead Three Rivers in the boys’ match. Tyler Mohney was next with 222 followed by Jordan Perkins with 165.

Brooklyn Page led the Three Rivers girls with a 165. Shelby Pollard finished with 146 and Paxtyn Gerkin finished with 122.

Three Rivers faces Kalamazoo Central on Saturday at M66 Bowl in Battle Creek at noon.