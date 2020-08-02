Three Rivers bowlers split with Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO — Three Rivers split a pair of Southwest Michigan Bowling matches with Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix Saturday at Revel & Roll.

Three Rivers defeated Loy Norrix in the boys’ event 28-2, while the Lady Wildcats fell to the Knights 24.5-5.5.

Bennett Leveck rolled a score of 242 to lead the Three Rivers boys’ team. Tommie Cunningham finished with a 216 and Dakota Jacks added a 201.

Brooklyn Page finished with a 164 for Three Rivers in the girls’ match. Shelby Pollard added a 144 and Paxtyn Gerkin added a 113.

Three Rivers hosts Sturgis on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at South Lanes.