Three Rivers bowlers overwhelm Kalamazoo Central

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers varsity boys and girls bowling teams were both victorious over Kalamazoo Central on Saturday at M-66 Bowl in Southwest Michigan Bowling League action.

Three Rivers won the boys’ match 29-1 and the Lady Cats were victorious 28-2 over the Maroon Giants.

Tyler Mohney rolled a 217 to lead Three Rivers in the boys’ event. Ryan Nowicki was next with a 196 followed by Dakota Jacks with a 169.

In the girls’ match, Brooklyn Page, led Three Rivers with a score of 132. Paxtyn Gerkin was next with a 123, followed by Shelby Pollard with a 117.

Three Rivers returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Portage Central at Rainbow Lanes at 2:30 p.m.