Three Rivers bowlers knock over Vicksburg

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both came away with victories over Vicksburg at home Saturday in Southwest Michigan Bowling Conference action at South Lanes.

The Three Rivers boys’ team improved to 7-0 in the league with a 21.5-8.5 win over Vicksburg.

Wyatt Mains bowled a 224 for Three Rivers. Bryce Kennedy added a score of 216 followed by Tyler Mohney with a 193.

Three Rivers defeated Vicksburg’s girls 26.5-3.5.

The Three Rivers varsity girls improve to 6-1.

Shelby Bruystens led the Three Rivers girls with a score of 231. Madison Smith finished with a 205 and Breanna Roberts had a 162.

Three Rivers hosts Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference match on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

