Three Rivers bowlers edged by Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity bowling teams both lost hard-fought matches at home to Paw Paw Tuesday at South Lanes.

Paw Paw defeated the Three Rivers boys 19-11, while the Lady Cats suffered a 22-8 setback to the visitors.

Jprdan Perkins led Three Rivers in the boys’ competition with a score of 198. Ryan Nowicki posted a 188 and Tyler Mohney bowled a 170.

Brooklyn Page rolled a 179 for the Three Rivers girls. Shelby Pollard added a 145 and, Anna Ives had a 129.

Three Rivers returns to action Saturday at noon against Vicksburg at Airway Lanes.