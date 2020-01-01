Three Rivers bowlers beat Vicksburg

Published on Feb. 4, 2020

PORTAGE — The Three Rivers boys and girls varsity bowling teams both earned Wolverine Conference victories over Vicksburg Tuesday at Airway Lanes.

Three Rivers defeated Vicksburg 27-3 in the girls’ match, while the Wildcat boys were victorious 24-6.

Brooklyn Page’s score of 143 paced Three Rivers. Shelby Pollard added a 124 and Nadia Trice added a 107.

Tyler Mohney rolled a score of 258 for the Three Rivers boys’ squad. Jordan Perkins added a 221 and Ryan Nowicki added a 179.

Three Rivers faces Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix on Saturday at 1p.m. at Revel & Roll.