Three Rivers beats Paw Paw in physical battle

THREE RIVERS — For the first time this season the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team has put together back-to-back wins.

That pleases Wildcats’ head coach Brian Burg very much as his ballclub prepares for Friday night’s Homecoming clash with South Division and county rival Sturgis.

Carrying the momentum generated from its win over Vicksburg on Saturday, Three Rivers returned to the friendly surroundings of the Purple Palace and ran past Paw Paw 77-65 Tuesday in a Wolverine Conference non-divisional matchup.

“We came out and got in a rush to start the game. We’re at our best when settle down and get into our offensive rhythm by making that extra pass and get our feet set and we’re able to knock that shot down,” Burg said.