Three Rivers baseball team gets DH split with Coldwater

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity baseball team opened the season Tuesday at home by splitting a non-conference doubleheader with Coldwater.

Three Rivers earned a 1-0 win in eight innings over Coldwater in the opener before dropping the nightcap 7-2.

In the opener, the first seven innings were a scoreless defensive battle.

Three Rivers managed to scratch out the game’s only run in the bottom half of the eighth to pull out the win.

Bryce Morlan’s RBI single scored Richard Scare for the winning run for Three Rivers.

Morlan went 2-for-4 in the game for the ‘Cats.

Scare doubled for Three Rivers’ only extra-base hit.