Three Rivers baseball earns fifth at Coldwater Invitational

COLDWATER – The Three Rivers varsity baseball team earned fifth in Saturday’s Coldwater Invitational.

Nick Hartman’s Wildcats routed Dundee 13-1 in five innings in its final game of the tournament.

Three Rivers started off the day with back-to-back losses to Traverse City Central 11-6 and Spring Lake 6-5.

Against Dundee, Three Rivers scored two runs in the first, five in the second and fourth frames and a single run in the third.

Dundee’s lone run came in the fifth.

Parker Ellifritz and Richard Scare both belted a single and double for Three Rivers. Bryce Morlan, Gavin Charvat, Connor Quake, Carter Minger and Gavin Beuter all added singles for the Wildcats.

Quake and Scare had two RBI each.

Ellifritz picked up the win on the mound allowing two hits, two walks with six strikeouts.