Three Rivers athletes fare well at Wolverine Conference JV Meet

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers competed in the Wolverine Conference junior varsity meet on Monday in Edwardsburg.

In the boys’ meet, Three Rivers had six athletes who stood out.

“It was another great night for our guys. This was a nice opportunity for them to go out and achieve personal best to end the season and compete on a nice night where the weather wasn’t an issue,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

Khybren Street of Three Rivers won the long jump (17-10 1/2).

Dewayne Johnson of Three Rivers placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles (19.90) and second in the 300 IH (49.15).

Grant Cobb of Three Rivers earned third in the 100 (11.95).

Nate Adams of Three Rivers earned third in the 800 (2:19.05).

Tyler Chapman of Three Rivers finished second in high jump (5-2).

In the girls’ portion of the meet, Three Rivers had 11 athletes compete and brought home 18 medals.

“The younger ladies on the team were able to run quality times and not be overshadowed by older more experienced athletes,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

“It’s great to see the ladies that have been working so hard this season experience some success. Bringing home so many medals at this type of meet shows that their hard work is paying off.”

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

