Three Rivers announces dates for basketball games rescheduled

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Athletic Department announces the following changes to its daily winter schedule.
The boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12 against Portage Central have been canceled.
Portage Central cancelled those games due to a makeup for a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference game that evening.
The games scheduled against Coldwater earlier this week have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 18 with two tripleheaders at Three Rivers.

