Three Rivers ‘9’ split twinbill with state-ranked Bronson

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers varsity baseball team improved to 4-1 on the season after splitting a non-league doubleheader at home Wednesday with Bronson.

Three Rivers beat Bronson, which was ranked No. 5 in the preseason Division 3 rankings by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, 6-1 in game one and lost the nightcap 9-7.

Alex Minger was the winning pitcher for Three Rivers in game one. Minger had nine strikeouts, walked six and gave up no earned runs.

Minger was relieved in the seventh by Austin Krawczak.

